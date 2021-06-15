Roland Garros 2021: Novak Djokovic – Stefanos Tsitsipas: schedule and where to watch the Roland Garros final on TV today

Updated 06/13/2021 – 13:20

Novak Djokovic Y Stefanos Tsitsipas they prepare to face each other in the final male of Roland Garros 2021. It is a final indita although it was already known that this circumstance would happen after the draw placed Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in the upper part of the frame, and in the lower part Dominic lost Thiem. It has been to Stefanos Tsitsipas Whose turn to ‘defend’ the NextGen in view of Djokovic, which this time has won the ‘Big Three’: Federer retired and ‘Nole’ beat Nadal in the semifinals in a spectacular match. Stefanos beat Sasha Zverev, his rival for dominance among the ‘young’.

Novak Djokovic, 34-year-old world No. 1, has already won Roland Garros in 2016, one of the three that Nadal has not won since 2005. He is number one in the world, champion this year of the Australian Open and the second tournament in Belgrade. In his palmars there are 83 titles and in this final he aspires to win his nineteenth Grand Slam. And, without a doubt, it is the favorite.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, He is one of the most qualified applicants for the NextGen ATP. In conflict with an Alexander Zverev who surpasses him in the ranking, but whom he beat in five sets in the semifinals. Is the current number 5 in the world, has won seven titles in total, and two this season: the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo and Lyon.

Until today, Djokovic and Tsitsipas have met in seven games, with five wins for the Serbian, including the last four. Stefanos surpassed him in the 1,000 Masters of Canada 2018 and in the Shanghai 2019. The last reference was the quarterfinals of Rome 2021, with victory for Novak 4-6, 7-5 and 7-5.

Time and television channel to see Djokovic – Tsitsipas, final of Roland Garros 2021

The final male of Roland Garros 2021, between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos TstisipasI know how to play today, Sunday, June 13, no earlier than 3:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, at the Philippe Chatrier stadium of the Roland Garros Stadium, as is tradition.

The game can be seen by television on direct through the sports themed channel Eurosport, which exclusively broadcasts the Grand Slam tournament through its two channels.

It will also be offered on its associated channel in open DMAX.

In his team of commentators we can find tennis legends such as Boris Becker, Chris Evert, Alex Corretja, Conchita Martnez, Marion Bartoli or Henri Leconte. In addition, Fernando Ruiz, Antonio Arenas, lvaro Rama, Manuel Poyn, lvaro Benito, Fernando Gmez, Jos Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Prez, Manuel Martn, Sergio Gutirrez and Davinia Zapata.

