Roland Garros 2021: Novak Djokovic distances himself from Nadal to 2,683 points

Updated 06/12/2021 – 00:50

Novak Djokovic, who broke the absolute record of weeks as number one on March 8, owned by Roger Federer, is on his way to perpetuate himself at the top of the men’s circuit.

The Serbian, with his victory against Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros semifinals, distanced his most direct rival to 2,683 points. It should be remembered that the Spaniard is third in the ATP ranking behind Daniil Medvedev and that will be the starting position in the Wimbledon draw.

That means they can meet Djokovic again in a hypothetical semi-final. Stefanos Tsitsipas could even relegate Nadal to fourth place if he is crowned this Sunday at the French Open.

The manacor defends the semifinals on the grass of the All England Club while Djokovic was the last champion in the 2019 edition after saving two winning balls against Roger Federer.

In the direct duels between Rafa and Nole, the second returns to collect a slight advantage of two victories: 30 to 28.