Roland Garros 2021: Novak Djokovic can narrow the fence towards the record of more titles of ‘Grand Slam’

Updated 06/12/2021 – 00:34

Novak Djokovic showed that he has limitless ambition. The Serbian will play on Sunday to make history. And it is that in case of defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, he will become the first player capable of inscribing his name twice in the palmars of the big four within the Open Era.

At 34 years and 22 days, ‘Nole’ has between eyebrows to be the tennis player with the most ‘Grand Slam’ titles. He is second in that classification dominated by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 wound.

But it is that Marian Vajda’s pupil is 18 and could reach 19, when Wimbledon and the US Open are still to be played this season, tournaments that are better adapted to his tennis compared to his more direct rivals.