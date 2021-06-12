Roland Garros 2021: Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal can meet in Mallorca before Wimbledon

Updated 06/12/2021 – 12:07

Novak Djokovic will play the men’s final at Roland Garros tomorrow, but he does not forget his preparation for Wimbledon, the third ‘Grad Slam’ of the season and where he defends the title achieved in 2019. It should be remembered that in 2020 the contest was suspended due to the pandemic.

Well, Djokovic, as MARCA has learned, He plans to train in Mallorca the week before the third big one on the calendar. It should be remembered that I know how to play there the first edition of the Mallorca Championships on the grass courts of the Country Club de Santa Pona.

The world number one He had initially contacted Lorenzo Musetti to train with him on those dates taking advantage of the fact that the Italian was on the list of registered for the event. He even offered him the possibility of traveling with his private plane from Mallorca to London.

Nadal questioned his presence at Wimbledon yesterday. If you play, it is obvious that you use the Santa Pona facilities as a training ground. And there he could coincide with Djokovic in the framework of a tournament directed by his uncle Toni Nadal.