Roland Garros 2021: Nobody trains more than Rafa Nadal: three hours of preparation and two track changes

Updated 05/29/2021 – 13:32

Rafael Nadal has won 13 times at Roland Garros and he has done it faithful to a scheme that he follows to the letter. This happens to go from high to low in workloads before debut.

The tennis player, who landed last Wednesday in Paris, trained for the first time a day later at the Philippe Chatrier with Karen Khachanov. On Friday he exchanged blows with his compatriot Pablo Carreo and today he did it with Aslan Karatsev, one of the revelations of this season.

“I’m doing double sessions and going down with the days,” says Nadal, who is changing courts to scratch training time. He started the day warming up on track 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

He then moved to the center to play with Karatsev and finish the day again on court 5. Rafa will not have to make so many adjustments in his tennis because the playing conditions of this edition have nothing to do with those of October. 2020.

The weather is better as well and Wilson balls take the spin better. “Conditions are more favorable,” the 20-grand champion acknowledged on Eurosport microphones. The defender of the crown will be able to debut next Monday with the Australian Alexei Popyrin.