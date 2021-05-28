Roland Garros 2021: Naomi Osaka announces that she will not attend the press in France “for mental health”

Updated 05/27/2021 – 10:57

Naomi osaka, number two of the WTA, announced on his social networks at the last minute of Wednesday that not offer any appearance before the media during their participation in the Roland Garros tournament for reasons of “mental health”.

Tennis players are obliged to attend to the media at the conclusion of each of their matches and in the case of Osaka also before as it is the second favorite of the contest.

As MARCA has learned, By the regulations of the International Tennis Federation, the Japanese tennis player is exposed to a penalty that will amount to a maximum of 20,000 dollars, something insignificant for the athlete who enters the planet the most..

In fact, In the last study, it generates 50 million dollars in advertising contracts. For accessing the main draw at Roland Garros, the check amounts to 60,000 euros.

The 23-year-old athlete said in a note posted on her networks that press conferences can generate “doubts” that subsequently influence performance on the track.

“I have often thought that people are not considerate of the mental health of athletes,” said Osaka, adding that he has seen “many videos of athletes breaking down in a press room after losing a game”, something that also has happened to her, she said.

People have no regard for the mental health of athletes Naomi osaka

“I think that whole situation is like finishing off a person who has fallen, and I don’t understand the reasons behind it,” he said.

Osaka pointed out that his decision not to attend to the media during Roland Garros “has no personal motive” related to the tournament that will be played in France from next day 30, and to have a limited number of people in the stands.

In addition, He pointed out that he does not mind exposing himself to a possible fine from the organizers of sports tournaments, whom he accused of “ignoring the mental health of athletes.”

Osaka is especially haunted by questions regarding his poor performance on the ground. And it is that the current champion of the Australian Open has only been able to win one match on clay this season. It was in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open against Misaki Doi. Later, he relented with Czech Karolina Muchova and crashed in Rome’s debut with Jessica Pegula.

In recent history there have been precedents for tennis players like Marat Safin or Serena Williams, who refused to attend a press conference, but Naomi is the first to give up talking to the media during an entire tournament. The big losers will be the Japanese informants who had planned to go to the Internationals in France to follow the evolution of the most mediatic athlete in their country.