Updated 05/27/2021 – 15:38

Before starting a new participation in Roland Garros, Rafa Nadal reviews his last participation in the Parisian tournament, some of his records or the collaboration of his Foundation with Laureus Sport for Good. “When Federer’s 20 ‘Grand Slam’ was equal, it was an unforgettable moment for me,” says the Spanish player, winner of 13 Roland Garros in his sports career.