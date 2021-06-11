Roland Garros 2021: Nadal – Djokovic: schedule, channel and where to watch the Roland Garros semifinal match on TV today

Rafael Nadal face the semifinals from Roland Garros in view of Novak Djokovic today Friday June 11. The match will be the second in the order of play on the Philippe-Chatrier court, after Zverev vs Tsitsipas. The match between the Spanish tennis player and the Serbian start no earlier than 5.30 pm, since the first ‘semi’ will start at 3:00 p.m.

Rafael Nadal goes to his fourteenth semifinal at the parisian tournament after defeating Diego Schwartzman by three sets to one, while Nole faces his 40th semifinal in a Grand Slam after getting rid of Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals, also 3-1.

Since the painting was unveiled, it was known that number one in the ranking and number three could see each other before the final, as it will happen. Djokovic, has pronounced in the following way regarding this duel: “It is not just another match because he is the greatest rival of my career and to beat him here in Paris, on this court, is the greatest challenge in tennis. There is always an extra tension. The vibrations when we go to the track are different. My rivalry with Rafa and Roger has made me grow as a player. ”

Recall that it is the 58th match between the two and the eighth in the French capital. Rafa dominates in the French ‘Grand Slam’ by seven victories to one and his rival is slightly imposed in the global count by 29 to 28.

Schedule and television channel to see Rafa Nadal vs Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinals today

The match of Roland Garros semi-finals Come in Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic I know how to play today friday june 11, in the second turn of the order of play in the track Philippe-Chatrier. Be in not before 5.30 pm, since it depends on the other semi-final finish. It can be seen in Eurosport, through the DAZN or Movistar platform.

