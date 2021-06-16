Roland Garros 2021: Nadal against Djokovic: only one can be in the Roland Garros final

Updated 11/06/2021 – 10:39

Under normal conditions, a match in which one of the two protagonists dominates the other in the ground precedents by 19 wins to seven will have a very favorite player over the other.

If it is added that the winner of the set is Rafael Nadal and that it is played on clay at Roland Garros -13 titles since his debut in 2005- it seems that there is no color in the bets.

However, on the other side of the net this afternoon will be Novak Djokovic, the tennis player with the most number one weeks in history (324), who dominates the aggregate set with his most direct rival 29-28 and one of the two. Nadal’s executioners in his 107 games at the French Open.

It was in the quarters of 2015, in an edition marked by the Spanish tennis player’s anxiety episodes that have already gone down in history. Rafa has won three of the last face-to-face with the Serbian, which has allowed him to place himself within a triumph of the technical tie between the two.

And in the memory of the two contenders is the final of 243 days ago on the same stage. “We are not expecting such a match, Rafa is going to have difficulties. The level of the 2020 final will be difficult to overcome. It was a master class on how to play tennis on land. If we had put together a script it would not have come out so perfect. I expect more of a Roma-type duel, with alternatives and hard moments. But we trust Rafa a lot. If he is capable of playing at a high level, it is Rafa Nadal, it is Roland Garros, it is Philippe Chatrier and you have to have confidence, “says Carlos. Moy, his trainer and who practices sparring at the same time.

Djokovic clings to a burning nail. He offered doubts in the eighth with Lorenzo Museti and repeated them in the quarters against Matteo Berrettini. He does not find the antidote to face Nadal on brick dust, a feeling similar to that of the Spaniard when Nole is measured on a hard surface.

And it is that to find the last time that the Belgrade tennis player beat his most direct opponent on a slow court, it is necessary to move to the quarterfinals of Rome, in 2016.

“Djokovic always finds a way to escape and adjusts things to try to surprise. We are talking about two born survivors, who until you shake hands you cannot trust that you have won,” continues Moy, 1998 champion of the Internationals of France.

Novak knows that the pressure he will feel in a semifinal is not the same as in the final and that is why he preferred to advance the greatest rivalry in history. Chapter 58 comes two days before the actual fight for the title.

“It is not just another match because he is the greatest rival of my career and to beat him here in Paris, on this court, is the greatest challenge in tennis. There is always an extra tension. The vibrations when we go to the court are different,” he says the holder of 18 grand, two less than his opponent.

Tsitsipas vs. Zverev

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas appear as two stone guests. One of the two will debut on Sunday in a final at Roland Garros.

The two of them also know that 10 of the last 11 Grand Slam crowns have gone to Nadal or Djokovic. And that dominance was interrupted by Dominic Thiem in the last US Open because the manacor was not there and because the Serbian was disqualified. Only one can remain standing. The question is who to be …