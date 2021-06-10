Roland Garros 2021 – Nadal accelerates against Schwartzman and is already in the ‘semis’

06/09/2021

On at 18:23 CEST

Rafael Nadal He is already in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021. As usual. The Spanish has spoiled his followers. Today, he defeated the Argentine Diego schwartzman after giving up his first set in this edition of the ‘great’ Parisian (6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0, in 2h. 48min.).

The Spaniard dominated in the first set, although ‘The Little‘showed that he would not have a placid day on the clay of the Philippe Chatrier. In fact, the Argentine took the second set and put the equalizer. Of course, the joy of the current number ten in the ATP ranking would not last long.

Rafa He accelerated again to show his best version and won the third and, above all, the fourth set with an overwhelming superiority. The Spanish is still the king at Roland Garros and today, when he had to apply, he did it like a charm.

DJOKOVIC OR BERRETTINI, IN SEMIFINALS

Nadal a rival is already waiting in the penultimate round of Roland Garros. You will meet him today after the duel that closes the day in Paris between the Serbian Novak Djokovic and italian Matteo berrettini (8:00 p.m. CET). This semifinal will be played next Friday. Tomorrow day of rest for a king who pursues his fourteenth crown in the capital of France.