Roland Garros 2021 men’s semifinal analysis

Tomorrow, Friday, June 11, the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021 will take place. Soon enough, it is quite difficult to ask for more attractive semifinals than those that we will have from tomorrow, especially if we take a look at the tournament table. The two big favorites for the title measuring themselves in what for many is an anticipated final. On the other hand, two of the fittest players called to lead the future of world tennis in the not too distant future. A unmissable day, to enjoy and that will be enlivened by two great games that we recount below and that you can also continue live from tomorrow on our YouTube channel.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev

We are probably trying one of the most attractive duels that we can find today on the men’s circuit. There is an important possibility that this match will become a classic for the future, since they are one of the players with the greatest projection in tennis, and if we have not seen them lift a Grand Slam title yet, it is because the big three have yet to They have that winning aura that still makes them superior to other rivals in the big events. Seven are the occasions in which they have faced each other until then, the Greek player being the winner of this baggage at the moment, having five victories and only two defeats. On clay they have only met once, it was at the 2019 Madrid Masters 1000, when Stefanos beat Sascha 7-5, 3-6 and 6-2. This year they have seen each other on one occasion, it was in the final of the ATP 500 Acapulco, and there it was Zverev who emerged as the winner in a tough battle where both played at a very high level of tennis.

Let’s analyze the way of playing that both players are having throughout these two weeks in Paris. We are seeing a Alexander Zverev extremely aggressive from the rest, a capital characteristic if you want to face the great moment of form of Tsitsipas that is before the great opportunity of his life. The Greek has made a spectacular clay court tour. The key to his great moment of form is in the right serve combination., that has become a real horror for his rivals. This style of play leaves him in control of the point on most occasions and dislodges even the most offensive players. Somehow Sascha will have to deal with this tactic, especially if he wants to dominate with his forehand at some point in the game. The only reality in all this is that it will be a beautiful duel of young stars looking to take another step in achieving their first major title. Tsitsipas has never been in a Grand Slam final. Zverev once, at that last 2020 US Open.

Alexander Zverev’s roadmap: Oscar Otte, Román Safiulin, Laslo Djere, Kei Nishikori and Alejandro Davidovich

Stefanos Tsitsipas roadmap: Jeremy Chardy, Pedro Martínez, John Isner, Pablo Carreño and Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

It will be chapter 58 of a rivalry that is undoubtedly one of the quintessential classics in tennis history. Two of the best players ever. Two opposing styles. Two different personalities. But also, two players who have respected each other over matches, finals or titles. We are facing two authentic aliens whose hunger to continue winning titles is still valid. This makes them two true legends not only of tennis, but of sport in general.

We are talking about two players who are no longer teenagers, far from it. Without a doubt, physical condition can be a handicap, in this case favorable to Rafael Nadal. While the Spaniard has so far only left one set during the tournament (vs Schwartzman in the quarterfinals), Djokovic has been going on for two games to close the match. Lorenzo Musetti was about to knock him out by being two sets down. Against Berrettini he also sweated a lot and his celebration at the time of winning the match said it absolutely everything. The Serbian knows very well that in order to face Rafa he needs to be fresh in his legs.

In the purely tennis issue, there is an important factor: the left. Both Nadal and Djokovic have been using this resource throughout the tournament, especially the first one, and it seems that it will be relevant in this semifinal as well. In addition, the serve will become even more important. The percentages of first services are going to be key in the game of both, to be solving their serve turns without excessive problems. Djokovic may still have in mind the severe correction he received from the Spaniard in the last Roland Garros final. Has he learned from the mistakes of that day? For many, the winner of this match will start with a great advantage in the final on Sunday. Are you agree?

Rafael Nadal’s roadmap: Alexei Popyrin, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner and Diego Schwartzman

Novak Djokovic’s roadmap: Tennys Sandgren, Pablo Cuevas, Ricardas Berankis, Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini

What are your forecasts? Who will advance to the grand final? We read you …