Roland Garros 2021: Medvedev explodes against Roland Garros: “They prefer Amazon before having people in the stands”

Updated 06/09/2021 – 10:06

Daniil Medvedev, world number two and not a great lover of clay, exploded last night against the Roland Garros organization after falling in the quarterfinals with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Russian was the only tennis player exposed to two night sessions without an audience. He made his second-round debut with Tommy Paul and repeated with Tsitsipas on Tuesday.

“They have preferred Amazon to having people in the stands. Our game was clearly the best of the day and they played it at night.” It’s funny because on Monday I started watching the third season of ‘Drive to Survive’ and I think the first or second episode was titled ‘Cash is the King’. Formula One drivers were in Australia prepared to race during the pandemic Lewis Hamilton did not understand what they were doing there and they replied ‘Cash is the King’. My question is where is the money that the tournament wins from Amazon if they have reduced our prizes by 15 percent. ”

Medvedev did not understand how a night session without supporters was scheduled in 2021 except for the match that will be played tonight between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. “It is clear they have done it on TV.”

It should be remembered that the curfew in France, due to the pandemic, is softened today and passes at 11.00 p.m.