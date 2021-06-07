Roland Garros 2021: Medvedev begins to believe on earth: quarter-finalist and takes 1,513 points from Nadal in the ranking

Daniil Medvedev had arrived at Roland Garros to the echoes of his screams from all the previous gravel tournaments in which he publicly announced his hatred of the surface.. He did not complain in Monte Carlo, but in this case it was because he tested positive for coronavirus before starting the Masters 1,000 and was disqualified.

The Russian, who had not won a single match in the second ‘Grand Slam’ on the calendar, he has four victories that place him for the first time in his career among the eight best of the French Internationals.

The last victim of Medvedev was the Chilean Christian Garn by 6-2, 6-1 and 7-5. The world number two has made sure to continue as such at the conclusion of the tournament. Reach Wimbledon safely behind Novak Djokovic in the ranking because Rafael Nadal cannot add as current champion.

For now Gilles Gervara’s pupil, who started Roland Garros with an income of 163 points compared to manacor, now scores 1,513 points.

That means that Nadal and Djokovic could meet again in a hypothetical semifinal if they fall as in Paris on the same side of the table. Medvedev will be measured in the quarters with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Pablo Carreo’s executioner in three sets.