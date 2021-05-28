Roland Garros 2021: Mats Wilander: “Nadal plays every game as the last of his life”

Updated 05/27/2021 – 09:00

Mats Wilander (Vaxjo, Sweden, 1964), champion of seven ‘Grand Slam’ titles, attends MARCA exclusively in the previous Roland Garros, a tournament that Eurosport broadcasts in full and exclusively.

When someone like Nadal has won 13 times in the same tournament, can it be said that he is clearly the favorite? Exactly, he is the number one favorite for the title. Do you think Rafa is going to have added pressure this time because he can stay alone as the tennis player with the most ‘Grand Slam’? I think this data is good for him because that way it is easier to be motivated. In the end he only has to win one more to beat Federer. Novak, on the other hand, has to win at least three more. And in the end hope that Nadal does not repeat in Paris because then there are four that he has to achieve. Rafa has it before him. Do you think that Nadal’s tennis can improve at his age on clay? I don’t think so, but it is that every game he plays seems to be the last of his life. Everyone will agree that he doesn’t have much of a career left, maybe two or three years, and it may be his last chance. If he keeps the record for the most majors, can he be considered the best tennis player of all time? He can be considered the best because he has 20 greats, gold in the Games, Davis won several times, he has more victories that you defeat with Roger … But, at the same time, it is difficult to say that anyone can be better than Federer. He dominated his generation for a long time and Rafa has not done that. And, in addition, he remains competitive in a generation that is no longer his. It is true that the greatest is identified by the ‘Grand Slam’ titles, but we will have to wait until the end of Djokovic’s career to determine that.

Djokovic is playing this week in Belgrade. He is the only one of the top 14 in the ranking who participates in an event before Roland Garros. Do you consider it a planning error? It really is strange to see him play a week before. But it is also true that for him playing at home means a different pressure than the one he feels when he is away. Everyone is looking forward to whether he can prevent Nadal from winning the 21st ‘Grand Slam’ and I think it is a good preparation for him. There are many options you have to win with relative ease. It all depends on whether you leave a lot of hours in the matches, then it can be a problem thinking about Paris. Did you expect more from the world number one in the last Roland Garros final? I expected more from him in the final on a tactical and competitive level. He showed very quickly that he was lost and that he had no chance of beating Rafa that day on the ground after trying dropouts and imaginative tennis that didn’t work for him. For me the way to play was wrong. He had to have gotten on the baseline and tried to hit the ball as hard as he could. It did not. Nadal finds it difficult to change his tennis when it is cold compared to when it is hot. If it is sunny 14 days in a row it is unbeatable. Federer will play his first major tournament since the Australian Open 2020. What do you expect from him? I think that if he wins one or two games it will give him enormous confidence for the grass tour because he has played just three games this year and none have been best of five sets. Two years ago he gained confidence in the land of Roland Garros and then he showed his good level at Wimbledon. If he loses in the first round, nothing happens because he will have played five sets and will go to the grass, where he knows that the conditions are different. They are two completely different sports.

Does your last chance to win a ‘major’ come at the next edition of Wimbledon? I don’t see it that way. I think he has one or two more years of tennis to be victorious. He needs to win games, beat players like Nadal or Tsitsipas during the season, but at Wimbledon I see him as Ivanisevic, no matter the ranking. Roger knows how to handle grass and many others don’t. Being in the box you can win. Do you think it is essential for the future of tennis that a member of the ‘Next Gen’ definitely take a step forward? It is very important that that happens this year, that there is someone who destroys Nadal in a match and then is able to defeat Djokovic as well and Federer at Wimbledon. It is already happening in women’s tennis. We started comparing Osaka to Serena on hard court. We even wonder if the Japanese is even better. When we saw the final of the US Open between Thiem and Zverev it is easy to see that they are not prepared to win ‘Grand Slam’ against Rafa, Roger and Novak. The only reason Thiem won in New York is because the other three were missing. Someone had to win and it was Dominic in a final that was horrible for me. It was a final between human beings when we are used to a ‘Big Three’ that is not.