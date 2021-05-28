Roland Garros 2021: Mario Vilella joins Zapata and Taberner and passes the Roland Garros preview

Updated 05/28/2021 – 12:30

Spanish tennis continues to increase its participation in the Roland Garros men’s singles that begins this Sunday on the Bois de Boulogne courts.

The 11 directly classified were joined yesterday by the Valencians Carlos Taberner and Bernab Zapata. This Friday, Mario Vilella has completed the trio of members of the ‘Armada’ classified since the previous one.

The tennis player from Elche, number 182 in the ATP at 25, I came back a set to the German Peter Gojowczyk by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2. It will be his second consecutive participation in the final table of a ‘Grand Slam’ since he also surpassed the ‘qualy’ in the last Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image It could be the fourth Spaniard to overcome the ‘qualy’ if he manages to end the resistance of the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

On the other hand, Lara Arruabarrena will be able to join her companions Garbie Muguruza, Carla Surez, Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes in fminas. The Toulouse player today plays a card with the Canadian Zhao.