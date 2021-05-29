Roland Garros 2021: Marie Bouzkova: “I am proud that I was voted for my way of representing tennis”

Updated 05/29/2021 – 12:47

Marie Bouzkova, the WTA number 52 at 22, has long emerged in the world of the racket. The Czech, junior US Open champion, has recovered in time from a broken finger in her right hand and will debut tomorrow at Roland Garros with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova. His professional career has always been linked to the Spanish Christian Requeni and the team has been joined by physical trainer Mariano Hontecillas.

I broke a finger in Madrid, but I’m already feeling good

My uncle Pavel played with Lendl and my mother with Sukova and Mandlikova

When I started playing tennis, I trained the Williams hitting technique with my father. Serena was my childhood mirror with Victoria Azarenka

I would like to win Wimbledon and then the US Open

What exactly was done in Madrid? A broken finger and a bone was dancing a bit. Have you not been able to prepare well for the ‘Grand Slam’ on earth? It is true that I have not been able to train or play as much as I’d like to, but I’ve been here in Paris for several days with good feelings. I’m excited to play my first game here and see what happens. I’ve done my best to be prepared. Although what I want is to play on grass. His parents had a tennis club in Prague. Was it easy then to choose tennis? Yes, his name was Jonathan, because of a movie about a bird that wanted to be free. My father loved it and that’s why the name. We had four fast tracks. I grew up on fast surface. My whole family played tennis, even my grandmother. My uncle Pavel is from the time of Ivan Lendl and he was the one I started to play with. My mother was from the generation of Hana Mandlikova and Helena Sukova. When did they move to Florida? When I was 10 years old, I went with my parents to the United States to train at the Bollettieri academy. I was there for a couple of years, then I had another coach until I met Cristian.You and Karolina Pliskova are the only two Czech tennis players who do not have a coach from your country, yes, I am hardly in the Czech Republic and that is why I did not have the feeling that my coach had to be Czech. My parents always wanted me to know the world and that’s why we moved to the IMG residence as a child to have an international competition. Why are there so many good Czech players? It’s amazing because we are a small country. I think our training system is very good. From the base, we have many tournaments, both nationally and internationally, and that helps. Which compatriots do you have the most deal with? With all of them. If I have to talk to a specific one, I do. She has a lot of competition to go to the Tokyo Games, I would love to go to Tokyo, but I am seventh in the ranking among tennis players from my country.You are a good friend of Sara Sorribes. She even stayed to watch the final in Guadalajara, because we both played for Barcino and once, playing in teams, she was captain during one of my games. We always have a great time together. I stayed to support her in Guadalajara, I like the tournament, it is very well organized. Are you one of those who set ranking goals? Yes, I think it is important to have a goal in mind. I started the year ‘top50’ and I would like to finish in the ‘top30’ to be seeded in the ‘Grand Slam’. Is women’s tennis more even than ever? All matches are super competitive and younger girls are coming out every time . There are new girls who want to win and play very motivated. Time passes for everyone, also for Serena. Do you think another big one will win? When I started playing tennis, I trained with my father in striking technique similar to the Williams. I feel like I have a connection with her and I want her to always win. Although it is also true that with each passing year it will be more difficult.Is there a tennis player on the men’s circuit that you have especially noticed? Del Potro. Because of the style and because I find him very nice. The image that a player transmits and the respect that one has for rivals on the tennis court is very important to me. Would you like there to be a ‘Big Three’ in the WTA? I think we’re fine like this because it’s all more open. There is a lot of rivalry, but not between three but 30. Any game is very close. When is he in a tournament, does he watch matches? Yes, both boys and girls. If it weren’t for the fact that I have to stay focused and rest, I would spend all day on the courts watching games. The last time I played at Wimbledon, I didn’t miss Serena, Nadal’s training sessions … Many times I feel that I would like to be more as a tourist than as a tennis player to be able to watch all the games that I want.At the last Wimbledon I didn’t miss Serena and Nadal’s training sessionsWhat would you like to achieve in your career? What I would like to do is win Wimbledon. It is my favorite tournament and it means a lot to tennis. And then also win the US Open. Have you ever been to the center court at the All England Club? No, I’ve only been in the stands watching a few games. Would one of your challenges be to win the Federation Cup with the Czech Republic? I have always liked team competitions and if I represent my country, then much better. I was in the tie against Canada two years ago and, even though I didn’t play, I had a great time supporting my teammates. Last season, her wardrobe mates gave her the award for sportsmanship. It is a pride to receive that recognition and a joy because, really, I did not expect it. I still feel very new to the circuit and it was a surprise that players from the ‘top100’, ‘top50’ and ‘top20’ have voted for me because of the way I am trying to represent tennis. It is something very important to me because we are more than just players. That people think of me that I am a good person is a more important achievement than any result.Is it difficult to have friends on the circuit because of the competition there is? I don’t think it’s difficult, the thing is that you can’t be friends with all of them. I am one of the people who do well with few friends. With Sara (Sorribes), for example, it makes me happy to have her on the circuit because I can see her a lot and we support and help each other. What are your hobbies? I watch a lot of series on Netflix. Now I have reengaged myself to Grey’s Anatomy. I like to dance. These days that I have been training in Barcelona I have done Zumba. In America, I’m in dance school and I dance a little bit of everything. Do you have any superstitions? I always carry a thermos to games and it accompanies me every time I change sides. My racket is red and blue and I always play with the blue side up. I remember that in Australia I lost a point and then I realized that I had not caught the racket well. Off the track, I go to the same restaurant and order the same dish if we win. We are speaking in Spanish. How many languages ​​do you speak? Czech, English, Spanish and I understand German because I was studying it at school. My parents lived in Germany and sometimes I speak to them in German to practice. I like languages. How do you describe your relationship with your coach Christian? I call him brother because we are family after all these years. We understand each other very well on and off the track. That is the important thing in a professional relationship. It is true that there are players who change coaches a lot, but I was lucky to find Christian.