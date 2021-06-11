Roland Garros 2021: Krejcikova makes history: lifts a match ball to Sakkari and goes to the Roland Garros final

Updated 10/06/2021 – 20:43

General strike day this Thursday in Greece called by unions in the public and private sectors against the new labor law with which the Government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis intends to make working hours more flexible.

In the midst of the chaos in her country, Maria Sakkari was just one point away from being the first Greek in a ‘Grand Slam’ final, in this case at Roland Garros.

The break was joined by doctors, health personnel from hospitals, teachers and the media. The Greek television that counts the rights of the tournament, as well as the commentators, have had to obtain a special permission to broadcast live the semifinal that measured their compatriot with Barbora Krejcikova.

The Czech, 33 in the ranking at 25, lifted a match point with 5-3 in the tiebreaker sleeve and needed five chances to close a score of 7-5, 4-6 and 9-7. The Brno tennis player sneaks into the final without making a sound, remembering her compatriot Marketa Vondrousova in the 2019 edition. She arrived in Paris as the champion of Strasbourg.

Luck was the chair umpire that Krejcikova finally won because he took away a triumph point with a Sakkari ball that had gone a foot and that he scored inside. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova awaits Barbora.

Hana Mandlikova, under the Czechoslovak flag, won in 1981. Vondrousova and Lucie Safarova were left at the gates.

The Czech is going for more and tomorrow she will prepare for Saturday’s individual final playing the doubles semifinal alongside her compatriot Katerina Siniakova. If she wins the title of the specialty, she will become the best doubles player in the world. The last player to double in the land of Paris was Mary Pierce in 2000.