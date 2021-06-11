Roland Garros 2021: Krejcikova is the most complete tennis player: semifinalist of the singles and doubles in Paris

Updated 06/09/2021 – 12:59

In the existing misrule in the female circuit appears Barbora Krejcikova. The number 33 of the individual ranking, which is the seventh in doubles, She sneaked into the Roland Garros women’s semifinal today after defeating Coco Gauff 7-6 (6) and 6-3.

The Czech, at 25, can be considered the most complete player on the women’s circuit. And it is that she has also sneaked into the top four in pairs with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

“I never imagined that I would go so far here in the individual competition,” Barbora commented at the conclusion. The quarterfinal game was broken after 17-year-old Gauff waste five balls to score the first set. The American will sink immediately after. He had the strength to lift the first four elimination balls.

The inexhaustible quarry of Czech tennis, with Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova as first swords, already has a new name to hold on to. Her career in the tournament is reminiscent of that of Marketa Vondrousova, finalist in the 2019 edition against Ashleigh Barty..

Krejcikova reaches the semifinals with a sequence of 10 wins, including the five that gave her her first professional individual title in Strasbourg.. In doubles he accumulates eight, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon, in 2018. If he repeats his triumph in the land of Paris, he will ascend again to the top of the specialty.

It is sixth of the 2021 Race, the qualification that gives a ticket to the Shenzhen Masters. In the ranking of entries, the 23rd is guaranteed to appear. Barbora awaits in the semifinal on Thursday the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek, defender of the crown, and the Greek Maria Sakkari.