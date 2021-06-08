Roland Garros 2021: Javier Mart: “When Paula called me I was not mentally well, I was not enjoying it”

Updated 07/06/2021 – 15:04

It was just eight months ago when Paula Badosa and Javier Mart were officially presented as a work team, coinciding with the last edition of Roland Garros that was moved at the end of September due to the pandemic.

The first experience together ended with the eighth in the great French. Mart breaks down his pupil before taking on Tamara Zidansek tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The beginning. “When Paula called me, she was not well mentally, she did not enjoy the process. She wanted to change her environment, a change of scenery. It has been essential to create an environment of good people. She was already a great tennis player and very talented.”

Second favorite in betting. “It is good to be ambitious, but you have to go game by game. The result is being very good and he has a chance of beating anyone.”

Improvements. “It was hard for him to defend balls. It was hard for him to stay mentally stable and not eat the way a top tennis player has to eat.”

Routines off the track. “Sometimes he does meditation and also works with a person on the mental aspect. He likes to talk about these things with people on the team very much.”

Youth expectations. “It is not easy to manage the pressure and then I had a serious injury to my elbow that did not let me have the career that I would have liked. As a young man I also had a bad time mentally and that is helping me as a coach. I did good results as a young man and people expected great things from me and there are times when you manage it better and other times when you manage it worse. “

The comparison with Nadal. “I know that at one point it could affect me. There were games that faced them with too much pressure, too much tension, especially at an age when you have to try to enjoy yourself. But it is also true that those expectations help you to be more professional. It was a Mix. At one stage I know it affected me. “