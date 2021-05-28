Roland Garros 2021: Garbie Muguruza: “I do not consider myself a favorite, I am missing matches on the ground”

Updated 05/28/2021 – 15:57

Garbie Muguruza arrives at Roland Garros with a clear deficit of matches on the ground due to the muscle injury in his left leg that occurred in Charleston and that has been dragging throughout the European clay tour.

Favoritism in the tournament. “I don’t consider myself to be one of the favorites. I haven’t played much on clay. I think zero if I’m the favorite or not.”

Physical problems. “Since I started on the gravel tour my body has not been 100 percent. And it’s a bit frustrating because I like to play on this surface. I feel better, but it is clear that I would have liked to play more games.”

Osaka does not speak to the media. “It is my responsibility to make the press. We need the media. I have always been a supporter for both good and bad.”

Changes in the installation. “I love the traditional. I liked the flowers, the wood that was there before … It was like historical. Now everything is metallic, minimalist and modern at the same time”.

The return of Carla Surez. “I have seen her today. I have been encouraging her to come and play. I am sad that it is her last Roland Garros. We have had a great time here because we were a doubles couple.”