Roland Garros 2021: Garbie Muguruza debut with the Ukrainian Kostyuk at Roland Garros

Updated 05/27/2021 – 17:29

Garbie muguruza, Roland Garros champion in the 2016 edition and who last season stayed in the third round with Danielle Collins, will have a difficult debut.

The twelfth favorite of the women’s team will be released with the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 81st in the ranking at 18, but has already been able to sneak into two semi-finals this season, in Abu Dhabi and Istanbul.

Garbie goes to the top of the frame, the most difficult. He will have a hypothetical eighth with Iga Swiatek, defender of the Roland Garros crown and who has just placed a double donut on Karolina Pliskova in the final of the WTA 1,000 in Rome. The American Sofia Kenin appears in a theoretical quarters and Ashleigh Barty, the number one, in the semifinals.

Conchita Martnez’s pupil will cross in the second round with the winner of the match between Sara sorribes and Saisa Zheng. For its part, Carla surez, on his return to competition after overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma, they face the American Sloane Stephens.

Paula Badosa, who has just released her title palms in Belgrade, playing her first match with the Danish Clara Tauson.