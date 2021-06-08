Roland Garros 2021: French tennis hits rock bottom: no local players in the third round for the first time in 61 years

Updated 06/05/2021 – 12:26

The ridicule of French tennis at Roland Garros caused that yesterday had to face the new president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, and the technical director Nicols Escude.

A press conference was called to discuss their plans for the future. The new team has just entered after the mandate of Bernard Giudicelli.

The reality is that for the first time since 1960 there are no French players in the third round of the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land held in Paris.. The last four local representatives yielded on Thursday: Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet, in the men’s box, and Fiona Ferro and Kristina Mladenovic, in the finals.

Last Sunday, when the tournament started, there were 18 French and 11 French tennis players in the individual tables. For the first time since 1968 no man has been screened for the first two matches.

For the fourth time in the Open Era there are also no women from the host country in the third round. This situation had already occurred in 1981, 1986 and 2019. The good results obtained at the base and in juniors have not just been transferred to professionalism.

Geoffrey Blancaneaux won Roland Garros, in 2016; Harold mayot won the 2020 Australian Open, AND Elsa jacquemot the last campaign was crowned in the Internationals of France. The last three junior ones are finery: Clara Burel, Diane Parry and Jacquemot.

France wins ‘Grand Slam’ in sub’18, but there it stays. To find the last local champion in the Bois de Boulogne headquarters you have to travel to Yannick Noah in 1983. Mary Pierce triumphed among the girls in 2000.

Gone is the time of the four racket musketeers who dominated the palmars at the beginning of the last century: Jacques Brugnon, Jean Borotra, Henri Cochet and Ren Lacoste.

“It is not easy to find a champion, the Japanese, the Chinese also look for him“sums up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who gives his last blows as a professional in a career marked by injuries.

The Gallic talents live surrounded by all the facilities: their expenses are borne by the Federation, they have invitations to enter many tournaments and they reside in a revolutionary center next to Roland Garros with all the latest technology. His best player in the men’s ranking is Monfils, number 15 at 34 years old. In women, the first sword is Ferro, in position 51 of the WTA.

The good health of Spanish tennis

The bad moment of French tennis contrasts with the situation of permanent bonanza that Spain is experiencing. Rafael Nadal is still at the top, fighting to be the tennis player with the greatest in history. And the phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz appears, Alejandro Davidovich is already a reality and there is a sure value of the present and future like Paula Badosa.