Roland Garros 2021: Ferrero: “Alcaraz realized in Madrid how far he is from the greatest in history with Federer”

Updated 06/05/2021 – 10:50

Champion of Roland Garros in 2003, Juan Carlos Ferrero is the coach of Carlos Alcaraz, one of the great sensations of world tennis. The former number one talks to MARCA about his pupil’s explosion in the tournament where he is the youngest in the third round since Andrei Medvedev in 1992.

Carlos reminds you of your age? I do not like to compare, but I know that it is similar to the young people who have been very good as I could be or any other name that can be put. This personal growth at the maturity level is being very important. He has played the games of the previous one very calm, without that desire to have to win because I am here and I have to win. In the first round it cost him more, but against Basilashvili he played very loosely again, with great joy in his tennis. Many fans who do not see him every day have been surprised by the physical change, those arms so muscular with the sleeveless shirt, in the team we already knew that he had improved physically, the thing is that maybe people did not notice it because he played more covered. Every two weeks, measurements are made to see your level of muscle mass and fat. He has been working for a year to put up with guarantees the hours he has to be on the track. Since losing to Rafael Nadal in Madrid, he has won all 10 games played. Was that learning like a turning point? He realized how far he is from the level of the greatest tennis player in history together with Federer. It has made him open his eyes and be more attentive to do things with the same seriousness all the time, without getting lost. Off-piste he had to improve order, discipline and the team has been on top in that regard for the last year. It has been a while since he has been reminded of things and that shows that he has matured. He has realized that to go up little by little and be where he wants to be, which is among the best, he has to do it. Carlos lives by and for tennis. The other day they went on a bike tour in Paris. Try to get me to disconnect as much as possible in my free time? That he likes tennis and watches rivals’ matches doesn’t bother me at all. There is time for everything. The tennis player has to live for and for tennis, although with moments of disconnection to reset.

Does it help your pupil to be living most of the year at the Equelite de Villena academy to play with his feet on the ground? Of course. When you have no distractions in hand, so close, you are much more focused. The academy is in a perfect place for those who want to be a tennis player and train hard. Every long week he goes home and that helps him to disconnect, to be with his friends and with his family. We have been lucky that Carlos lives nearby, because if he were from the north or lived in Barcelona, ​​it would not be so easy. Murcia is an hour away by car. From the beginning of the season it was the ceiling to finish in the ‘top50’. With these latest results, can you fall short? The issue of numbers is something that I don’t care about at all this year. It is an aspect that is in the background. Of course, the ranking helps to have the calendar clearer. We recently had to go to Oeiras to get some points for the US Open. Ranking is important, but this season your personal growth is more important and getting the experience of playing with the more players the better. He is going to play many tournaments for the first time, his first US Open, the 1,000 Masters in which he enters directly … He has to invest in his personal growth. If I were 23 years old it would be something else. Do they talk a lot about the precociousness records that you are achieving? We don’t talk about it, but we know it from what we read. He is a person who takes everything easy and we are happy with his growth. All of us who see him train know the level he can demonstrate. I’m not going to say that I see it normal for him to win Basilhashvili, but it is normal for him to have a chance to beat many of the players who are now on the circuit. It is essential that he continue to push a lot on a mental level because he is a tennis player with a lot of explosiveness, sincere in his spirits because he really feels it. He is very outgoing on the court and I like him because it makes him pay attention all the time.

Does the mind train? I know he trains. Since I was 15 years old, when I joined the team, I already saw the things that had to improve and the mental aspect was one of them. I know he has a lot of character and that at some point he needs to give a shout. One of his problems is that it was intermittent. I have always made the comparison with the drawing of Son Goku when he began to transform and play he returned to his normal body. He had very brilliant games with others that, suddenly, he missed 10 balls and that is what has been improving. Are you more stable, serene and calm to handle and study situations. Do they isolate you from the many expectations of the outside? I know because he is being talked about every day, but we are used to it because it has happened since he started winning the challengers. The team tries to create a bubble around them so that everyone is calm, from their family, their environment … That everyone takes it as calmly as possible because it is rising very fast and things are changing and there are than keep your feet on the ground. Luckily, the team has experience because we have been there and that helps to have things clearer.

