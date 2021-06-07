Roland Garros 2021: Federer resists Koepfer and the Paris nightclub schedule

Updated 06/06/2021 – 00:44

TORoger Federer It would have upset him that his last executioner at Roland Garros, in an empty stadium, had been someone without any status like Dominik Koepfer.

The German number 57 in the ATP ranking at 27 years old and without titles in his palm., it was believed for a day that he could end the legend. Remix a lot to end up dying on the shore with a score of 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) and 7-5, in 3 hours and 35 minutes.

The common denominator of the match was equality because the first three sets ended in the ‘tie break’. Roger had the option to break the duel with a double break at the start of the second heat.

However, he forgot to play how to do it on clay, from the back of the court and passing one more ball than his rival.

Koepfer, who had never been seen in another like it, signed the tables on the scoreboard and seemed the favorite because in front was someone with almost 40 years playing after midnight in Paris. His left foot annoyed the Swiss veteran almost as much as Rafael Nadal’s.

The unknown Dominik gave first in the third set. Federer seemed defeated, but he again pulled a rabbit out of his hat with a series of blows that only he knows how to do..

The Teuton was getting stage fright, committing double faults when they weren’t playing. The champion of 20 majors will again take the lead in the result. The job was yet to be finished.

It was early morning. 12:43 hours, when a Koepfer shot was killed in the net. “Thanks for not falling asleep,” he joked in front of a bleacher without fans.

Roger arrived in Paris with few expectations and has crept into the top 16 at the French Open for the fifteenth time in his career. Everything that comes to be a prize. He has played the same number of games in the French capital as in the last year and a half.

On Monday expect a ‘top10’ like Matteo berrettini, killed on Saturday the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon by 7-6 (6), 6-3 and 6-4. The work and filming he needed to feel competitive at Wimbledon is already done. It remains to enjoy your tennis one more day.