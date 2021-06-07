Roland Garros 2021: Federer can no longer: the Swiss makes his retirement from Roland Garros official

Updated 06/06/2021 – 16:29

What Roger Federer hinted last night has been confirmed. The Swiss has made it official today that he will not take to the track tomorrow to face Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. Berrettini thus goes directly to the quarters where he awaits the winner of the duel to measure Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

Federer played a four-set match against Dominik Kopefer on Saturday night, which lasted 3 hours and 35 minutes. Later, the Swiss player warned that he had to see how he got up this morning from his right knee, operated twice in early 2020.

“After discussing it with my team, I have decided to quit. After two surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation it is important to listen to my body and not push it to the limit too fast“, explained the legend of the racket in a statement.” I am happy to have accumulated three games, there is no better feeling than to be back on a court.

Roger arrived in the land of Paris without expectations and with the sole objective of adding match filming to reach Wimbledon, which is his great goal this season and where he believes he can dust off his palmars of ‘Grand Slam’ titles. , which has not been updated since the 2018 Australian Open.

Federer is exposed to losing his leadership as the tennis player with the most ‘majors’ in favor of Rafael Nadal, who is still in the fight to add the twenty-first twist.

Guy Forget, director of the French Open, regretted the resignation of Federer, who joins those of Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty among the headliners: “We are very sorry to hear the news of Roger’s goodbye after the fighting spirit he showed yesterday for the night. We have enjoyed his three games here and we wish him the best for the remainder of the season. ”

The Basel tennis player is scheduled to reappear from June 14, one day after the conclusion of Roland Garros, at the Open 500 in Halle on grass. It should be remembered that he has inscribed his name on the trophy a total of 10 times.

Federer’s decision not to continue competing at the French Internationals was influenced by the fact that he did not have a bye week between the end of Paris and the start of his grass tour.

The question is whether the most influential sportsman on the planet, who will turn 40 on August 8, will again play as a professional in the brick dust of the Bois de Boulogne slopes.