Roland Garros 2021: Federer alarm: “I have to decide if I play with Berrettini or is it a risk that I should avoid”

Updated 06/06/2021 – 10:32

Roger Federer, despite being about to turn 40, had unique experiences last night in his third round match at Roland Garros that faced Dominik Koepfer.

He had never played a night session at Roland Garros before and he had not played a match without fans in the stands: “It has not been easy for me to go out on the court in these circumstances. I am happy to have found a way to win.”

The Swiss is realistic about his options in the tournament, even after breaking into the top 16 for the fifteenth time in his career: “I did not expect three victories here. I preferred to be in the position of Nadal and Djokovic, who play to win. I am in a process in which the objective that is important is the accumulation of matches“.

In fact, the champion of 20 majors questioned his presence on Monday in the round of 16 that should be measured against Italian Matteo Berrettini: “I have to decide if I play or is it a risk that I should avoid and take a break because there is not a bye week between Roland Garros and Halle as in recent years. You have to think ahead of Wimbledon. When I go to sleep I do it with the doubt of how I will wake up the next day from my knee. I had not trained three hours in a row and with Koepfer I have played more than three hours“.

Roger was also critical of being forced to jump onto a track with absolutely no one apart from his team, the referees, the ball boys and the press: “The fans are an important part. Of course, business is business, but not on the ground. Playing during the day has nothing to do with playing at night. They are totally different conditions. “

The presence of Federer fighting for the pass at eighth in the morning aroused the admiration of many of his teammates, including Andy Murray, who dedicated these words to him through social networks: “I do not care about the result, only the fact of seeing Federer, 39 years old with two knee surgeries, playing at 12.30am in an empty stadium is inspiring to me.

Roger replied, “Thank you Mr. Andy. The feeling is mutual. You have to love him. See you on the grass.”