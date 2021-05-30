Roland Garros 2021: El Arco de Nadal: seek the record of ‘Grand Slam’ titles in a tournament with 100 victories

Updated 05/30/2021 – 10:03

Roland Garros was in 1968 the first Grand Slam of the Open Era. It will also be the first to have the three great tennis dominators of the last 20 years on the same side of the table, say Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“We are the Next Gen,” says the Serb. “There is talk all the time about the relay and in the end we always win the same.” The number one ATP is right. And it is that of the last 63 titles in the four great stages of the racket, 54 have been distributed.

“I live naturally the fact that the three of us coincide in the box. Young people are going up”, reflects Nadal, who emphasizes the age of the three legends of the racket.

“We are 39, 34 and I almost 35.” In fact, the 13-time champion in the land of Paris will celebrate his anniversary next Thursday. He hopes to continue in the fray because he aspires to the historic top of majors.

At the moment, he is tied at 20 with Federer, who has the record since he beat Pete Sampras’ 14 at Wimbledon 2009: “I only think about the first round with Alexei Popyrin, but the truth is that they are numbers that are there.” With less expectations comes the Swiss who has only played two tournaments and three games this season.

Chain Five Triumphs

Rafa can complete for the second time in his career a sequence of five wins in a row at the French Open. Previously I have already achieved it in the interval from 2010 to 2014. Nobody has done anything like it before.

Federer did it, but in different events: Wimbledon and US Open. The Balearic is faithful to his customs whenever he arrives at the most important tournament of his career. Only the bubble leaves him for the second year in a row without the option of staying in his favorite residence in the French capital.

For the rest, the tennis player has been training since Thursday in double sessions that will end the day before the premiere. From Khachanov, he went to Pablo Carreo and yesterday he practiced with the Russian Aslan Karatsev and Iga Swiatek, with two changes of track included. And it is that nobody trains more than him in the previous days.

Federer, for his part, has taken off all the pressure: “My goal for the season is Wimbledon,” he says. He has a friendly first game with the Uzbek Denis Istomin, coming from the previous one. But, right now, any rival is a bone for the Basel tennis player, who returns to great a year and a half after falling in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2019 with Djokovic. There he began his nightmare with his knees and ended with a double arthroscopy that almost removed him.

The Serbian comes from losing the final of the 1000 Masters in Rome with Nadal, but with completely different sensations than those he left in the last duel between them with the Musketeers’ Cup at stake.

“I am aware that beating Rafa here is the greatest challenge in tennis. However, I left Rome with the feeling that I can beat anyone. I am hitting the ball better and my position is more advanced in the track “warns.

The Serbian seeks his particular history as he will become the first professional capable of inscribing his name twice in the palmars of the four Grand Slam within the Open Era.

Nobody has dominated a tournament like Spain. It presents a statistic of 100 duels won by two lost. The closest to her 13 titles at the French Internationals is Margaret Court and her 11 winged in Australia.

That is why the Roland Garros organization has awarded him a steel statue, three meters high, which stands out among those of the musketeers Jacques Brugnon, Jean Borotra, Henri Cochet and Ren Lacoste, and that of the aviator Roland Garros that gives his name. to the prestigious competition.

Seven Spaniards, starting

A total of 40 matches have been scheduled for the first Sunday that only Roland Garros uses to put matches. Seven Spaniards will jump into the arena and one of them will be sure in the second round because he will come out of the fratricidal duel between Roberto Bautista, eleventh favorite, and Mario Vilella. For his part, Alejandro Davidovich will face Mikhail Kukushkin; Pablo Andjar with Dominic Thiem; Pablo Carreo against Norbert Gombos, Carlos Taberner with Roman Safiullin and Paula Badosa against Lauren Davis. Javier Mart’s pupil, eighth-finalist in the last edition, arrives launched after releasing his showcases with the Belgrade trophy. 5,388 daily viewers will be allowed during the first week and 13,146 the second. The only night session with the public will be that of June 9, with a capacity of 5,000 followers; the rest will be behind closed doors for the curfew.