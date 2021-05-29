Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic’s challenge that no one in the elite tries: playing three weeks in a row to win Belgrade and Roland Garros

Updated 05/24/2021 – 11:58

If there is a player committed to the cause of his country, it is Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, despite the fact that Roland Garros starts this Sunday, He plays this week the Belgrade Open 250 and is set to arrive in Paris on the same Sunday in the case of playing the final of the tournament that is played at his club, the Novak Tennis Center.

Djokovic, who turned 34 last Saturday, has before him a challenge within the reach of very few: win in the three-week margin in Belgrade and the Gallic Open.

To understand the dimension of what Novak is trying to do, you only need to look at the tables of the events that are taking place these days. The only ‘top14’ present in Belgrade and Parma is Djokovic.

The second seed in Serbian lands is Gael Monfils, fifteenth racket on the circuit. In Italy the main favorites are the local Lorenzo Sonego, 28 on the lists, and Benoit Paire, 40.

‘Nole’ has future plans for his center, which he wants to turn into an international reference academy where Goran Ivanisevic and Viktor Troicki will have their space as main coaches.

The host of the Belgrade competition, in its second edition this year since it was also held in April with a victory for Matteo Berrettini over Aslan Karatsev, is exempt from the initial round. Make his debut with the German ‘lucky loser’ Mats Moraing, 253 from the ATP and who saved three match points today against the Belarusian Gerasimov.

Two members of the ‘Armada’ appear in the main draw: Fernando Verdasco and Roberto Carballs.