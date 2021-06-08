Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic wakes up from the pjara: goes back two sets to a Musetti who retires

Updated 07/06/2021 – 16:59

Novak Djokovic has qualified this Monday for the fifteenth time for the Roland Garros quarterfinals after going back two sets to Lorenzo Musetti and finally close a favorable score of 6-7, 7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 and withdrawal.

On Wednesday another Italian awaits, Matteo Berrettini, who has rested today due to the resignation yesterday of Roger Federer. The world number one woke up in time from a bird that could cost him elimination from the tournament.

Djokovic started marking ground, with a 3-1 up. But he got tangled up on his own and his rival gave him back the ‘break’ immediately after. Novak seemed to have one of those bad days where he is erratic. It was sunny and hot in Paris. The thermometer read 23 degrees.

Musetti knew his opponent perfectly, not for nothing they have shared training sessions many times at the Monte Carlo Country Club. And it is that both reside in the Monegasque Principality.

The young transalpine confirmed that he was going for the game and Nole that he was not there to shoot rockets after giving up the initial sleeve in sudden death.

For a moment, the best tennis player on the planet disappeared from the scene. Lorenzo took advantage of it to go ahead with a 3-1. The alarm lights went off on the Serbian’s bench and Marian Vajda’s face said it all.

Djokovic, in a major effort, equal the score when he sees himself with one foot out. Philippe Chatrier fans were discovering the player to score a little in tennis alongside compatriot Jannik Sinner, who then jumped to collide with Rafael Nadal.

The Italian’s shots drew angles that were difficult to counteract for the first favorite in the box.. He had a 5-3 ball, which his decorated opponent miraculously saved. Then it was Novak who had a serve to sign the tables at 5-4. It failed again. Tragedy was chewed for him in the atmosphere.

Again the denouement died in the ‘tie break’, where Djokovic gave a point to think that a shot from Musetti was going off when he bounced over the line.

Novak had come back from such a poor score four times in his career. He made a technical stop in the changing rooms and quickly got to work. He started doing everything he hadn’t done before: stand in front of the white line and shoot. You can’t speculate all the time with unforced errors coming from the other side of the net.

Djokovic took 16 of the next 17 games to score the third set and break in the fourth round. When Musetti wanted to react, he had already fitted a painful donut.

In a statistic, Nole was perfect: he signed a 9 of 9 in breaking balls. The third and fourth sets had lasted 24 and 17 minutes, respectively.. The class he was receiving from Novak was not liking Musetti, who stopped the game to seek medical attention. It was his way of stopping the bleeding. Everything was going very fast and against him.

The Belgrade tennis player did not want to cool down and began to do warm-up exercises. I was totally plugged into the comeback. Djokovic used everything. He even allowed himself the luxury of recovering a play from the ground. It cost him a finger injury in the first point of the fifth set.

The frustration of the transalpine was paid by a ball that was machined outside the Bois de Boulogne. There was the corresponding warning from the referee. Musetti did no more. He said enough and left early.