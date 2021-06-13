Roland Garros 2021 – Djokovic, tournament champion!

06/13/2021

On at 19:24 CEST

Novak Djokovic He is the new Roland Garros champion. And with full merit. The Serbian, who had to overcome two sets against in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, was the best in Paris and raised his second Musketeers Cup -the first was in 2016- after defeating the Greek in five sets (6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4).

Tsitsipas He was able two sets up and seemed to caress the title of champion, but ‘Nole‘He managed to get back into the final showing the reason for his absolute leadership in the ATP ranking. With a solid game in key moments, such as that shown in his semi-final against Rafa Nadal, the Serbian claimed an epic final after more than four hours of battle in a delivered Philippe Chatrier.

DJOKOVIC, GOING FOR THE ‘GREAT’

With this triumph, Djokovic It is even more leader of the ATP ranking and, in addition, has already added 19 Grand Slam titles, placing only two of Rafael Nadal Y Roger Federer that, to this day, are the leaders of this particular classification. The next chapter of this particular ‘fight’ will arrive in a month at Wimbledon despite the fact that the Spanish did not confirm his presence. Yes, the Swiss will be at the London appointment.