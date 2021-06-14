Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic, the richest tennis player in history: 123 million euros in prizes

Updated 06/13/2021 – 19:44

The financial endowment of Roland Garros has dropped significantly in times of the pandemic. Nonetheless, Novak Djokovic takes home this Sunday a succulent check of 1,400,000 euros. Stefamos Tsitsipas has received 750,000 euros.

The Serbian is not only number one in the ranking of accumulated points. He is also the tennis player in history who accumulates the most money in prizes.

In his checking account he amasses 123,688,000 euros. They are followed by Roger Federer, with 107,512,000 euros and the third in that classification is Rafael Nadal with some emoluments inside a tennis court that amount to 103,165,000 euros.

In the category, the outstanding leader in this section is Serena Williams, but very far from her peers on the men’s circuit. He has earned 78,000,300 euros.