Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic: “The ‘Golden Slam’ is something that is possible, I was in that position in 2016”

Updated 06/13/2021 – 19:58

Novak Djokovic was satisfied to win Roland Garros again and reach 19 ‘Grand Slam’ titles. The Serbian wanted to congratulate Stefanos Tsitsipas for his tennis during the last two weeks of tennis.

Match: “I will not forget what I have done in the last 48 hours. It took almost nine hours to beat two great champions like Nadal and Stefanos.”

Rival. “All due respect to Tsitsipas, who I’m sure is going to win a lot of ‘Grand Slam’ titles.”

19 large. “What motivates me the most are the ‘Grand Slam’ and the season continues. I am proud to be part of tennis history. I never gave up in the race to have more titles. But the three of us are playing and above all Nadal continues to a great level “.

Tiredness. “On Saturday do not enter to keep energy for the final.”

The big four and the Olympic gold. “The ‘Golden Slam’ is possible. I was already in that position in 2016.”

Stop in the changing room. “It is a secret that I cannot reveal.”