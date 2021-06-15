Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic signs a comeback for history in Paris: first to double in the big four

Updated 06/13/2021 – 19:24

Novak Djokovic He officially seized the land of Paris this Sunday after lifting his second Roland Garros title. His victim has been Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4, in 4 hours and 11 minutes.

The tennis player from Belgrade will go down in history as the first player in the Open Era capable of making a double in the four great stages of the racket. He had won at the Franca Internationals in 2016 and repeated this afternoon.

At 34 years and 22 days, It is the third longest to prevail in the tournament after the Spanish Andrs Gimeno and Rafael Nadal. He adds his nineteenth ‘Grand Slam’ and is one of Roger Federer and Nadal.

The duel remained even although the feeling was that Djokovic had it in his hands. The Serbian took four games to give up a point on serve. He barely noticed the pressure of his rival from the rest.

The stands had opted since the introduction for the Greek. They even whistled the number one when the ‘speaker’ recalled that to get to the appointment he had eliminated Nadal in the semifinals.

Nole, for the umpteenth time in the tournament, crashed in the seventh round. He wore a cap to shelter from the sun that illuminated the Paris sky for another day.

The ball bounced more, was more alive, but Nadal was not in front, who multiplies the effects of his shots when played under those conditions.

Tsitsipas dominated 5-4 and 30-40 and people started chanting his name. He was one point away from the first set thanks to a Djokovic forehand strike. Marian Vajda’s pupil needed a long exchange to save the situation of maximum pressure.

The chair umpire did not let one pass and pitted a ‘warning’ to Hellenic for delaying the staging of the ball. The wind made eddies in the majestic Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic went from lifting a sleeve ball to breaking his opponent’s serve. What happens is that he lost his serve immediately afterwards and played one of the worst tie breaks in living memory. I gave up the first four points. He reacted later until he had a set ball with 6-5. But Tsitsipas will throw a right to the line. Two unforced errors, one with the backhand and one with the forehand, will give the Greek an advantage.

The tennis player from Belgrade was noticeable with the added pressure of the one who plays to be the best in history. At times, his erratic version was reminiscent of that of the 2015 final against Stan Wawrinka. In that edition he had also defeated Nadal, in the quarterfinals and was left without the prize of victory.

Novak was emotionally touched. He delivered his first serve in the continuation. He looked dejected. He was dedicated to making drops, most of them with success, but which denoted a lack of other weapons. He would again yield another ‘break’ that would accelerate the outcome of the second round.

He had forced the pike, to come from a two-set deficit for the sixth time in his career.. He had already done it in Paris this year with Lorenzo Musetti as executioner. What happens is that he came from a semifinal with Nadal of 4 hours and 11 minutes.

The last time such an adverse result had arisen in a Roland Garros final was in 2004 between the Argentines Gastn Gaudio and Guillermo Coria.. The first was able to with the second. It had happened three times before: Bjrn Borg to Manolo Orantes (1975), Ivan Lendl to John McEnroe (1984) and Andre Agassi to Andrei Medvedev (1999).

Djokovic tried to start in the third. Four break options were made in the fourth set. He did not take advantage of any. His wife Jelena was getting up on her bench in a nervous state. Nole’s ERA was 1 of 7 on break balls. Yes, the fifth attempt was his. It will cut the distance on the marker.

Unlike other games, the Serbian did not lose his composure, always focused on the mission of final victory. His shots began to die on the lines with mathematical precision.

It’s about the back

Tsitsipas asked for a truce and had it because he left the track to go to the locker room. The tournament physiotherapist came back with him to treat his back.

‘Nole’ put the direct towards glory without mercy, with one more march and attacking the back of his opponent. The fourth round will also be his.

In the fifth set, the best tennis player on the planet was thrown. It had a break option at the start. It escaped him. Stefanos had become a guest. Everything that happened on the sand was generated from the other side of the network.

The final was being so long that the uncomfortable sun and shadow appeared. With 3-2 and serve, Djokovic protested to the referee that the organization decided to activate the stadium lights. Everything so that the image would come more clearly on television.