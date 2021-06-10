Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic reaches the 40 semi-finals of the ‘Grand Slam’ in Paris and threatens Nadal

There was a lot of expectation to know how Novak Djokovic was going to respond this Wednesday to the doubts generated by his performance in the Roland Garros round of 16 with Lorenzo Musetti and to the pressure of knowing that on Friday Rafael Nadal expected in the semifinals.

The world number one is driven by strong emotions and today its best version appeared at times, coinciding with the first night session with the public in the history of the tournament.

The eviction of the stands was at 23.00 hours and Djokovic was complicated and took longer to seal his pass to the semifinal 40 of the ‘Grand Slam’ after beating Matteo Berrettini by 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-5. Only Roger Federer has stood more times in the penultimate round of a ‘major’. The Swiss did it 46 times.

The game had to stop 10 minutes for the fans to leave the facilities. Everything happened to Djokovic, including one fall after a slip that injured his left hand. He was lucky that he is not his dominant.

The Serbian continued the good tennis displayed in the last three sets with Musetti and he only had the stain of his sudden seedy death where he wasted a 5-4 and took.

It was enough for him a first ‘break’ in the fourth game to see that he had the good day and Berrettini the bad one. The Italian, the ninth racket on the circuit, promised them very happy when he entered the Philippe Cahtrier.

At the moment of truth he was left with only the right hand weapon against a superior tennis player who eleventh time among the four best of the French Open.

Four of the top six favorites in the draw will compete for the valuable Musketeers’ Cup to be delivered by the legendary Bjrn Borg.