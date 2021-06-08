Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic presents his candidacy with an exhibition against the Lithuanian Berankis

Updated 05/06/2021 – 15:52

Novak Djokovic continues with a firm step at Roland Garros. The Serbian was planted this Saturday for the twelfth consecutive time in the eighth of the tournament after getting rid of Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1, in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

The Lithuanian, 93 in the ATP ranking and with 12 wins on gravel in his career, was a toy in the hands of the world number one, who already has 77 victories on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne. It is the second that has won the most times, although far from the 102 games won by Rafael Nadal.

‘Nole’, who returned to the Philippe Chatrier after playing the second round at the Suzanne Lenglen, continues with his particular quest to cut Nadal’s dominance in the tournament and which has already lasted 13 editions, including the last four.

Berankis is a minor player and he showed it from the first point. Djokovic, aware of Rafa’s rosco on Thursday against Richard Gasquet, wanted to imitate him but could not.

The new generation

“The ‘Next Gen’ are Nadal, Federer and me“said the Belgrade tennis player in Rome a few days ago. As his next rival is one of the promises of world tennis. Lorenzo Musetti, who at 19 years old has been planted for the first time in his career in the second week of a great.

In fact, Musetti debuts in a ‘major’. Today he doubled the resistance of his compatriot Marco Cecchinato by 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

The best tennis player on the planet has achieved a regularity in the ‘Grand Slam’ that only surpasses Roger Federer, five years older than him. And it is that there are already 54 times in eighths. Federer accumulates 68.