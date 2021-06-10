Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic: “Playing with Nadal is not just another game, he is my greatest rival and there is an extra tension”

Updated 06/10/2021 – 00:39

Novak Djokovic was pleased to sneak into his 11th Roland Garros semi-final after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Nadal, in the semifinals. “It’s not just another game. Since the draw was made, he was talking about the game and we are here. It is not another game because he is the greatest rival of my career and to beat him here in Paris, on this track, is the greatest challenge. tennis. There is always an extra tension. The vibrations when we go to the court are different. My rivalry with Rafa and Roger has made me grow as a player. ”

Eviction from the track. “We already knew before the game what would happen if we continued playing at 11:00 pm. The atmosphere has been Davis Cup, very electric.”

Match. “Here only Sderling and I have beaten him. But of course I think I can beat him, that’s why I’m here. My tennis level for the last four weeks makes me believe.”