Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic is more number one and will be the first seed at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic, who on March 8th beat the historical limit of weeks as number one in the possession of Roger Federer (310), will continue as leader of the men’s circuit at least until the conclusion of Wimbledon on July 11th.

And it is that the Serbian, with the title of Roland Garros, takes a 1,900-point lead over Daniil Medvedev, his closest pursuer.

The Russian plays next week on the grass of the Open 500 in Halle and could cut that income slightly. Rafael Nadal, who maintains third place on the ATP podium due to the defeat of Stefanos Tsitsipaswill appear tomorrow at 3,683 points from the top. I’ll have to look in the rear-view mirror at what the Greek is doing because he’s only 650 points away. Greek appears at first in Halle’s painting, although it is not ruled out that it is erased to rest.

Nadal, who doubts whether to participate in the big one of the grass, will be the third favorite at Wimbledon.

It should be remembered that as of this season the organization will respect the world classification when appointing the 32 heads of series. It ends with a particular measurement system that came into operation in 2002.

Roger Federer, who returns to the competition in Halle in search of his eleventh wound, to be eighth favorite in the tennis cathedral.