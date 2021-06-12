Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic: “Every time you play with Nadal you know that you have to climb Everest to beat him”

Updated 06/12/2021 – 01:36

Novak Djokovic qualified for his twenty-ninth ‘Grand Slam’ final and sixth on the ground at Roland Garros. The Serbian was ecstatic.

Match. “He has been the best I have played at Roland Garros and is in the ‘top3’ of those I have played in my entire career. You have to bear in mind that in front was my biggest rival and the place is the track where he has dominated the last 15 years “.

The eviction stopped. “I am very happy that people have stayed in the stands until the end. For everything that has happened it is the kind of game that I will remember all my life.”

5-0 inning against. “I didn’t get nervous because I felt like I was hitting the ball well. It was a matter of time to counteract Rafa’s bounce, which is different from the rest of the tennis players.”

Physical state. “Right now I’m tired, but I have a day and a half left to rest. I don’t have much time, but try to enjoy the victory. I deserve some time to relax without thinking that Tsitsipas awaits me on Sunday. It will not be the first Once he plays a ‘Grand Sam’ pica semi-final and after 48 hours I’m back on track. My recovery routines have always worked for me. ”

Nadal’s success in Paris. “It is difficult to find adjectives that describe what Nadal has achieved at Roland Garros during all these years. He has only lost three games with two players. That says it all. Every time you play with him you know that you have to climb Everest to beat him” .