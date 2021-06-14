Roland Garros 2021: Djokovic encourages Nadal and Federer: he is one of the twenty titles of the ‘Grand Slam’

It was 2010 when Roger Federer dominated the ‘Grand Slam’ title palms with a total of 16. Rafael Nadal appeared far from him with nine and a young Novak Djokovic had one. He had won the Australian Open in the 2008 edition.

Well, that Serbian tennis player with the desire to conquer the world is today one crown away from tying Federer and Nadal at the top of the ranking of ‘majors’.

The Spaniard and the Swiss add 20. Nole has one less since this Sunday he lifted the Musketeers Cup at Roland Garros for the second time in his career after coming back two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the considered land of Rafa, Djokovic has not only been crowned but has prevented his most direct rival from doing so. Now events are coming where the playing surface benefits him to keep winning: Wimbledon (grass) and US Open (hard).

If there is a player capable of completing the ‘Grand Slam’ in the same season, that is Novak. If this is achieved, 2021 will end as the best in history in terms of great wound with a total of 21.

The only tennis player capable of adding the titles of Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open in the Open Era was the Australian Rod Laver, in 1969.