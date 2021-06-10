Roland Garros 2021: Diego Schwartzman: “Nadal is unbeatable here, the numbers say so”

Updated 06/09/2021 – 19:05

Diego Schwartzman again touched cross in his direct duels with Rafael Nadal. He has won one of the 12 disputed between them.

Match. “Rafa is unbeatable here, the numbers say so. He always finds a way to escape and win.” I hope that next year I will not be touched by his side in the box, I prefer to be touched by Djokovic “.

Set won. “More than half of the games I played with him were even, but he always ends up winning and in the end what counts is that it is a defeat.”

Screams from Diego in the stands. “It has been incredible to see people again, the stands practically full shouting my name. Then, at the end of the third set, when Rafa started having problems, they shouted theirs.”

Semifinals. “If Djokovic wins it will be a special match and the match that everyone wants to see.”