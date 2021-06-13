Roland Garros 2021: “Dethroned”, “King Nadal falls” … This is how the French press sees Rafa’s defeat

“Dethroned”, “King Nadal falls”, “party that enters the tennis legend”. This is how the French press reported today the defeat this Friday of the current Roland Garros champion, Rafa Nadal, against the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

L’Equipe dedicated his cover of the print edition to portray Nadal with a helpless grimace, on the left side, while Djokovic appears in the photo exulting with open arms.

The newspaper recalls that Nadal has not lost a match at Roland Garros for six years, precisely against the Serbian, and analyzes Nole’s ability to get into the game after going 5-0 down in the first set.

On the cover, he says that the match was “the most beautiful in the history of the tournament.”

Le Parisien, a popular headline, spoke of “the defeat of the King” (Nadal has 13 Roland Garros trophies) and the public channel Franceinfo believes that the match entered the tennis legend, especially highlighting the 93 minutes of the third set, closed with a “tie break” for Djokovic.

All the media also underlined the extraordinary repeal authorized by the French Presidency which allowed spectators at the Philippe Chatrier track to stay for another half hour than that established by the curfew due to the restrictions by the covid-19.