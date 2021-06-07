Roland Garros 2021: Davidovich writes his history: nineteenth Spaniard in the Roland Garros quarterfinals

Updated 06/06/2021 – 20:49

One day after celebrating his 22nd anniversary, Alejandro Davidovich gave himself a pass to the quarterfinals of a ‘Grand Slam’. It has been in the land of Roland Garros where the Malaga has brought out all the talent that he has within four seasons after winning the junior at Wimbledon.

Davidovich is already one more on the list of 19 members of the men’s ‘Navy’ (five of them active) who were able to sneak into the top eight rackets of the second ‘Grand Slam’ on the calendar.

Despite the fatigue accumulated by the two previous five-set matches, Jorge Aguirre’s pupil demonstrated this Sunday physical and mental freshness to save the complicated situations that Federico Delbonis, his victim 6-4, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 raised.

The turning point was the flashy comeback by ‘Foki’ after starting 3-1 down in the opening set.. Chain four games that will leave him at the gates of the set. Delbonis, a player who does not give concessions, had left the duel before the reaction of his opponent.

Lex will row to a two-set income. It was a matter of adding one more to make history. It cost him to close the pass. He rectified in time later with all his arsenal: drop offs, low serves, balloons … He’s such a genius that he pulled out his cell phone and ended up taking a selfie with his team members. He almost couldn’t because his arm was cramping.

He is already the fourth member of the ‘Armada’ by ranking, only behind Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreo. It is mathematically classified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Next Monday, June 14, the Andalusian tennis player will rise, at least, to 35th place, surpassing his compatriot Albert Ramos. In the annual ranking, the one most watched by professionals, he climbs to thirteenth place, tied at 950 points with Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Davidovich awaits on Tuesday Alexander Zverev, sixth favorite of the box, and executioner of Kei Nishikori by 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1. The tennis player he admires and trains with Novak Djokovic in Marbella is already among the best like the Serbian.