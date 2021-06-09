Roland Garros 2021: Davidovich says goodbye to Zverev and Spanish tennis clings to Nadal

Updated 08/06/2021 – 19:42

Spanish tennis began Roland Garros with the presence of 20 representatives in the individual tables (15 men and five women). One remains alive. It is, of course, Rafael Nadal, who continues in the crusade to raise the fourteenth wound in the land of Paris.

After the defeat this Tuesday of Paula Badosa, in the first turn of Philippe Chatrier against Tamara Zidansek, was followed by that of Alexander Davidovich, who physically played to the limit his quarterfinal match with Alexander Zverev.

The German closed a favorable score of 6-4, 6-1 and 6-1. The winner is the third German in the semifinals of the tournament in the Open Era. Before him, Michael Stich and Boris Becker had done it.

“I’m disappointed in myself. Since I lost to Delbonis I couldn’t even put my socks on. I had quite severe back pain. I didn’t want to give the image I’ve given and I didn’t know if I was going to hit the track. Finishing like this is tough mentally. My physique and mentality have failed me. Physically I was broken. I knew I could get into the semifinals and I have lost a unique opportunity. I know that I will be fighting against the ‘top “, confessed Lex.

Davidovich, who was physically touched, came out rooster and wanted to mark the ground. He made two ‘breaks in the first and in the fifth game. What happens is that his rival returned them immediately afterwards.

Zverev seemed very sure of himself. The good tennis displayed in Madrid, where he won the title leaving Rafael Nadal on the road, gave him extra confidence to the one he normally has.

Up to six breaks had been divided between the two in the opening round. The last, with a double fault from Sascha when it served to get ahead on the scoreboard. A seventh ‘break’ will come in favor of the tall German tennis player.

Jorge Aguirre’s pupil suffers every time he puts the ball in play. A fifth break against placed an almost impossible result for him in the continuation: 3-1 and at the mercy of looting that traveled 215 kilometers per hour.

The development of the game was reminiscent of the one that the same protagonists played in September in the eighth of the US Open. The German, sixth favorite of the draw, did not want to miss the opportunity to stand for the first time in his career among the four best at Roland Garros. The most he had achieved before were the quarters in 2018 and 2019.

Davidovich delivered his serve for the sixth time in the second set. Zverev was on the verge of victory. Lex went to the locker room in search of one last effort. The malagueo had arrived at the appointment with the drums at low minimums.

I did not change the scenery in the third sleeve, which began with the seventh ‘break’ in favor in Sascha’s locker. The low percentage of first serves penalized the Fuengirola tennis player, nicknamed Foki, a lot.

The duel was so placid for Zverev that he didn’t even have time to fail: he made 16 unforced errors to his opponent’s 37.

Before certifying the triumph, the eighth and the ninth break of a superior player will arrive. Nadal, the leader of the ‘Armada’, will jump into the arena tomorrow to challenge himself with the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.