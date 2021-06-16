Roland Garros 2021: Czech Krejcikova wants it all: singles and doubles finalist

Updated 11/06/2021 – 16:08

Barbora Krejcikova’s dream is to win Roland Garros. The Czech can choose which title she wants because she is in the women’s individual final and in the doubles final.

After yesterday lifting a match ball to the Greek Maria Sakkari on the way to the last round, the Czech has qualified today for the fight for the crown of the pair modality.

Along with her compatriot Katerina Siniakova, they ended the resistance of Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera by a resounding 6-1 and 6-2. It should be remembered that the Czechs already prevailed in the 2018 final and five years earlier they also did so in the junior competition.

The last tennis player who was able to double was the French Mary Pierce in the 2000 edition.

Pierce defeated Conchita Martnez in the singles and won training with the Swiss Martina Hingis. In 2015, Lucie Safarova tried, but fell short because she gave in to Serena Williams. S won the doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Krejcikova will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova first tomorrow in the individual final and a day later she will have another appointment with history with Iga Swiatek and Mattek-Sands as opponents. In case of triumph, Barbora will be promoted to number one in the specialty.