Roland Garros 2021: Czech Krejcikova gives Stephens a class to debut in the quarters

Updated 07/06/2021 – 12:21

Surprises continue to fall in the Roland Garros women’s singles draw and new faces continue to appear in the final rounds.

Barbora Krecjcikova has joined Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina and Tamara Zidansek this Monday as a rookie in the quarters of the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land. There will be, at least, a fifth player who will be released and who will leave the duel between Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur. The winner will cross with Krejcikova.

The Czech, who was known for forming the best doubles pair on the circuit alongside her compatriot Katerina Siniakova, has definitely exploded this season in individual competition.

Barbora has continued her final at the WTA 1,000 in Dubi, where she yielded with Garbie Muguruza, and the recent crown on the land of Strasbourg. It is already among the top eight of the French Internationals after passing over Sloane Stephens with sets of 6-2 and 6-0, in 67 minutes.

Stephens, a finalist in the 2018 edition, scored 35 points to his talented adversary’s 60, with a hand gained from his status as a consummate pairs specialist. In fact, he is also in the antepenultimate round in the modality.

The inexhaustible Czech quarry has a new value. At 25, Krejcikova has made sure to have on Monday, June 14, when the WTA ranking is updated, the best ranking of her life in the world ‘top30’.