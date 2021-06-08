Roland Garros 2021: Casualties put the best Serena into orbit: defeats Collins and returns to the second round three years later

Updated 04/06/2021 – 18:19

Serena Williams arrived in Paris with few expectations. He had barely played three games on the European clay court tour of those who had lost two to Nadia Podoroska at the WTA 1,000 in Rome and Katerina Siniakova in Parma.

The American, who will turn 40 on September 26, is in a situation similar to that of Roger Federer: she started Roland Garros thinking more about the grass at Wimbledon.

However, their feelings combined with the losses of important rivals such as Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka and the defeats of Arina Sabaenka and Karolina Pliskova, give you the confidence that you can fight for a crown that you haven’t won since the 2015 edition.

The 23-year-old champion, who seeks to equal the historic top of 24 in the hands of Margaret Court, got rid of her compatriot Danielle Collins, a quarter-finalist in 2020, on Friday by a double 6-4. He returns to the fourth round of the contest three years later and now the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, Elena Vesnina’s executioner 6-1, 6-4 awaits him.