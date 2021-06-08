Roland Garros 2021: Carlos Alcaraz leaves his stamp despite the loss to the powerful Struff

Updated 05/06/2021 – 15:48

The adventure of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image At Roland Garros he ended this Saturday by losing to Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (3) and 6-2, in 2 hours and 16 minutes.

The Murcian could not with the German cyclone that had already shown signs of his quality, leaving Andrey Rublev on the road in the first round.

It is the second time that the Teuton advances to the second week of the French contest. He had previously achieved it in the 2019 edition, which was also his top in the ‘Grand Slam’.

Alcaraz says goodbye to Roland Garros: “I have grown a lot as a player”

Alcaraz’s options were decreasing from the beginning of the game. After 1-1 on the scoreboard, his rival scored four games to shoot the score to 5-1.

The tireless fighting spirit of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil brought him back to 5-4. But the 15 unforced errors in the opening round had penalized him too much.

The script did not change in the continuation with a new break from Struff, who dominated 4-2. Alcaraz then took his powerful right for a walk to turn it around. In a seen and not seen, it was placed with 5-4 up. He celebrated each point as if it were the last of his career. And the lets that resist him at the beginning were an alternative as a winning shot.

Young Carlos enjoyed a set ball in the eleventh game thanks to a double fault from his tall opponent.. Then came an ‘ace’ at more than 200 kilometers per hour. In the ‘tie break’, the German drew experience to stay on the verge of victory.

It was just the fifth match of the El Palmar tennis player for the best of five sets and he was forced to overcome two. Mission became impossible when he delivered his first two entry services in the third set. His winning character allowed him to lengthen the outcome by countering two match balls to the rest in the eighth game and one to serve immediately thereafter.

Alcaraz leaves Paris with his head high, with more learning and installed in the ‘top80’, which will allow him to enter the US Open directly without having to go through the previous phase. “I am disappointed by the defeat, but you have to see the whole page. I keep that I have grown as a player for the future. Next year I will return better, stronger and more prepared,” reflected the Murcian. Struff, meanwhile, look for the quarters against Argentine Diego Schwartzman.