Roland Garros 2021: Carlos Alcaraz goes to the Roland Garros team through the front door and play with Zapata

Spanish men’s tennis will have 15 representatives in the men’s team at Roland Garros that starts on Sunday at the Bois de Boulogne courts.

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image has joined this Friday to Bernab Zapata, Carlos Taberner and Mario Vilella. The 18-year-old from Murcia has passed over the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo by a double 6-1, in 58 minutes.

Subsequently it has been known that the Valencian Zapata, 128 on the lists, will be his first rival. That already guarantees the presence of a Spaniard in the second round.

In the week that Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil has made his debut in the world top 100, he has taken another step in his brilliant career. Be in his second big in a row after brilliantly overcoming the Australian Open qualy held in Doha in January.

Carlos has made his dream of playing the French Open come true. His advantage, moreover, is that he has on his bench a whole ‘musketeer’ from Paris like Ferrero, champion in the 2003 edition.

A total of 20 representatives of the ‘Navy’

Spanish tennis have 15 tennis players in the men’s draw and five in women. To Garbie Muguruza, Carla Surez, Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes Lara Arruabarrena joined him today. La tolosarra, 191 of the WTA, has won the Canadian Zhao by 6-4 and 6-2.

To find the last time he was in a main draw of a draw you have to go back to the 2019 Australian Open when he gave up on his debut with France’s Alize Cornet.