Roland Garros 2021: Carlos Alcaraz and his free time in Paris: cycling tourism and playing parchs

In the last Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz had to live a strict confinement of two weeks because of several positives for coronavirus on his flight from Doha.

The Murcian Now take advantage of the hour of freedom that the tournament protocols give them to get to know Paris. Without going any further, last Saturday he rented some bicycles with some of his team members to visit the most emblematic places of the historic French capital.

Carlos, along with Ferrero (his coach), Samuel Lpez (Pablo Carreo’s technician) and Abert Molina (IMG agent), Pass and be immortalized by the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre museum or the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Alcaraz has a routine that he follows these days during Roland Garros. Staying at the Novotel Tour Eiffel, order dinner every day at Uber Eats. The day before the games he opts for Japanese food and after playing he eats whatever he wants..

Glued to carreo

Pablo Carreo, classified for the eighth of the contest, is like an older brother for him because they share training and experiences during the year at the Equelite de Villena academy.

Carlos was seen the other day in the stands, following his friend’s game with the local Couacaud live. The rest of his free time is spent playing parchs. Today he has an appointment with history because he meets the German Jan-Lennard Struff for a place in the eighth of Roland Garros.