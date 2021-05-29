Roland Garros 2021: Carlos Alcaraz achieves his first victory at Roland Garros and passes the round in the qualifying round

Updated 05/25/2021 – 18:56

Carlos Alcaraz always remember track 2 at Roland Garros. All has won his first official match at the French Internationals on Tuesday, even if it is the preliminary phase.

It should be remembered that in the last edition he was surprised in the debut by Australian Aleksandar Vukic. The Murcian, who has just been crowned in the Oeiras challenger, which was worth him to enter the ‘top100’ yesterday, has defeated Lukas Lacko, 212 of the lists, by 6-3 and 6-3.

The Slovak, a server who performs better on a fast surface, had five defeats since he beat an unranked Mousa Shanan Zayed in the first round of qualifying at the Doha Open 250.

Nonetheless, He sold his defeat dearly and came to dominate 2-0 and 3-1 in the second round. Alcaraz knew how to stop the rebellion raised by his rival in time to pass the initial screening, when there are more nerves. His were the last five games of the match.

At 18, he is burning stages in a meteoric way. Now the Italian Andrea Pellegrino awaits him, 234 on the lists. Carlos has won six games without failure on brick dust since he yielded to Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Six Spaniards in the second round

Alcaraz’s triumph joins those achieved yesterday by Carlos Taberner, Bernab Zapata and Nuria Prrizas already added today by Mario Vilella and Lara Arruabarrena.

Vilella was forced to come back a set to Dennis Novak to raise his arms with a score of 1-6, 6-2 and 6-2. For her part, Arruabarrena beat the American Arconada 7-6 (2) and 6-2. Said goodbye Georgina garca at the hands of the Japanese Hibi by 6-3 and 6-4. The same path followed Cristina Bucsa against the Ukrainian Zavatska 6-2 and 6-1.